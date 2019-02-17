Businessman, driver killed in EDSA shooting

A businessman and his driver were killed while a passenger was wounded in a shooting incident on EDSA in Mandaluyong City yesterday afternoon.

Senior Supt. Moises Villaceran, Mandaluyong police chief, identified the fatalities as businessman Jose Ruiz Yulo, 62; and driver Nomer Allan Santos, 51, and the wounded as passenger 38-year-old Esmeralda Ignacio.

Initial investigation showed that the victims were onboard a white Toyota Hi-Ace van with license plates NOS-361 on the southbound lane of EDSA near Reliance St. when unidentified armed men onboard a motorcycle approached and opened fire at the right side of the vehicle, shattering its windows.

The victims were taken to the nearby VRP Medical Center in Mandaluyong where Yulo and Santos died from multiple bullet wounds and Ignacio is recovering. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

