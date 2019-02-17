Businessman to get paid after 14 years for job done in 2005

After almost 14 years, a businessman whose company did landscaping and beautification projects on certain roads in Metro Manila for the 112th Inter-Parliamentary Union Summit in Manila in 2005 may yet get his payment for the job done.

In a decision, the Supreme Court directed the Commission on Audit “to determine and ascertain with dispatch, on a quantum meruit (as much as deserved) basis” the total compensation due and allow payment to Mario M. Geronimo,

owner of Kabukiran Garden.

A summary of the decision released by the SC Public Information Office stated that “in 2005, Geronimo was commissioned by the Department of Public Works and Highways for several landscaping projects in the areas of Ayala Boulevard, Padre Burgos St., Roxas Boulevard, Osmeña Highway, and other median strips or center islands of main thoroughfares within Metro Manila for the IPU Summit.”

“Geronimo met with DPWH officials who, through mere verbal request and without any written contract purportedly due to time constraints, requested Geronimo to initiate and complete the projects at the earliest time possible with the assurance that he would be paid in full upon the completion of the projects,” the summary stated.

The PIO, quoting from the records of the case, also stated: “When DPWH failed to eventually pay him despite several demands, he (Geronimo) filed his claim before the CoA. But despite the CoA’s recognition that DPWH’s liability in favor of Geronimo exists, and even after concluding for the applicability of the principle of quantum meruit, the CoA, on Nov. 10, 2014, still denied Geronimo’s claim for want of supporting documents that would substantiate the projects accomplishment and the reasonableness of the cost thereof.”

“Geronimo filed a motion for reconsideration of the CoA ruling which however was denied in the CoA resolution dated Dec. 23, 2015.” Geronimo filed a petition with the SC.

In a decision written by Associate Justice Jose C. Reyes Jr., the SC reversed CoA’s resolution which denied Geronimo’s money claims. (Rey G. Panaligan)

