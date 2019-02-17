FEU shocks NU in 3 sets

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Sunday (MOA Arena)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs UST (Men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs Ateneo (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UST (Women’s)

4 p.m. – La Salle vs Ateneo (Women’s)

Far Eastern University (FEU) made its intense title desire known yesterday when it stunned defending champion National University (NU), 25-12, 25-18, 25-17, at the start of UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Tamaraws pounced on the erratic Bulldogs, scoring almost at will to wrap up the match in only 64 minutes.

What made the Tamaraws’ job a lot easier was they committed only 9 errors against 32 for the Bulldogs.

And nobody from the Tamaraws scored in double figures.

Their defense was equally impressive they held last season’s Finals Most Valuable Player Bryan Bagunas to just 15 points.

FEU skipper Richard Solis had nine points, Jude Garcia and John Paul Bugaoan chipped in eight points, and Owen Suarez produced 22 excellent sets.

The Tamaraws are out to surpass last year’s performance where they lost to the Ateneo Eagles in the Final Four despite a twice-to-beat edge.

Meanwhile, University of the East (UE) also jumpstarted its title campaign with a 20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21 win over University of the Philippines.

Clifford Inoferio fired 12 kills to finish with 14 points, Lloyd Josafat finished with 13 points, and Al-jhon Abalon and Geric Ortega tallied 10 points each as the Warriors already eclipsed last year’s finish where they ended their campaign without a victory in 14 matches.

Like FEU, UP stumbled with 36 errors to cause its downfall despite halting UE’s spikers with 10 blocks.

John Mark Millette and Nicole Brylle Consuelo finished with 17 and 12 points in futile attempts for the Maroons.

FOOTBALL TILT

Last year’s runner-up University of Santo Tomas launches its title bid against De La Salle as action in the UAAP Season 81 men’s football tournament today at the FEU-Diliman pitch.

The Growling Tigers and the Green Archers take the pitch at 1 p.m.

In other opening day fixtures, National University and Adamson University open the hostilities at 9 a.m., while Far Eastern University and University of the East collide in the other afternoon showdown at 3 p.m.

UST, which placed second to University of the Philippines last season, lost several key players led by Marvin Bricenio and Gino Clariño, but coach Marjo Allado’s side remains solid with Steven Anotado, Dexter Benecio and Ian de Castro leading the charge.

Hans Smit’s De La Salle will have its main men Yoshi Koizumi, Paeng Siggaoat and Jed Diamante for a shot at another Final Four stint.

