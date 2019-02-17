Palace satisfied with gov’t campaign vs drugs

Malacañang yesterday said that it is satisfied with how President Duterte’s war against illegal drugs is going, saying that it is doing what it is meant to do – put an end to the illegal drug trade.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after Duterte mentioned in a speech that he is pouring a lot of money for the intelligence program of the drug war.

According to Panelo, he is seeing in his daily briefings about the number of anti-illegal drugs operations and arrests made.

“Well, definitely satisfied. You know, I am receiving briefings, everyday coming from the military sources, every day merong buy-bust operations,” he said.

“Maraming naaresto, may mga lumalaban din, so in the process nagkakaroon ng mga barilan. Marami akong nababasa na nabuwag iyong ganitong factory, na-discover iyong – I’m very satisfied with the performance,” he added.

Panelo over the weekend said that the drug war has been effective, citing a recent Social Weather Stations survey which showed that 66 percent of Filipinos believe they have seen fewer drug personalities in the streets.

According to the Palace official, critics of the drug war should now stop playing dumb given how the people have spoken about the effectiveness of the illegal drugs campaign.

“They remain skeptical, unimpressed, and indifferent of the significant strides made by our authorities in relation to prohibited narcotics even pointing out there remains demand and supply on illegal drugs,” Panelo said. (Argyll Geducos)

