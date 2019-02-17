PBA: ‘Return of the Rivals’

by Jonas Terrado

PBA legends will give fans a trip down memory lane in two games dubbed the “Return of the Rivals” tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Robert Jaworski returns to the sidelines when past players of Barangay Ginebra take on counterparts of Manila Clasico rival which will be led by Alvin Patrimonio and mentored by fellow four-time PBA Most Valuable Player Ramon Fernandez.

Serving as an appetizer in the event which starts at 4:30 p.m. and aired live over UHF channel UNTV is the game pitting past players of San Miguel Beer and Alaska.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has given his full blessing in staging the exhibition matches which was conceptualized by a group of former players led by Crispa legend Atoy Co.

Co said there was an initial plan to stage another Crispa-Toyota reunion game but age and health factor forced them have games pitting the greats of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

Proceeds of the two legends matches will go to charity.

Jaworski will call the shots for the Ginebra squad composed of legends from the 80s and 90s.

Among them are Marlou Aquino, Bal David, Vince Hizon, Pido Jarencio, Rudy Distrito, Leo Isaac and Jayjay Helterbrand, who will see action for the first time since retiring at the end of the 2017 season.

Patrimonio is reinforced by his old buddy Jerry Codinera and former teammates Dindo Pumaren, Glenn Capacio and Bong Ravena.

In the opener, the Beermen are expected to be led by Ato Agustin and Alvin Teng, members of the 1989 Grand Slam team, Allan Caidic, Nelson Asaytono and two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso.

