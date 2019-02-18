Adamson spikers win

Adamson University went to a hot start Sunday to jumpstart its title bid in UAAP men’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in San Juan City.



The Falcons squeaked past the University of Santo Tomas Tigers, 33-31, 23-25, 16-25, 25-15, 16-14, joining opening-day winners Far Eastern University and University of the East into the winning column.

It was a revenge of sorts for Adamson, which bowed to UST in five sets in a playoff for the last Final Four berth last season.

Skipper Paolo Pablico were relentless throughout, attacking the net with his hard-hitting spikes to power the Falcons with 23 points that included 21 kills.

Lheo Miranda also waxed hot at the attack line, providing firepower by chipping in 13 points.

Joshua Umandal posted 22 points while Manuel Medina finished with 16 points for the Tigers, who struggled in the crunch.

UST beat Adamson in attacks, 58-52, but the Falcons had less errors, 38-46. (Kristel Satumbaga)

