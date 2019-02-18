Bea Alonzo bumigay na!

MARAMI ang natuwa sa desisyon ng aktres na si Bea Alonzo na ilantad na ang kanyang kaseksihan sa social media.

Take note, hindi gawain ni Bea ang magbilad ng katawan sa social media and for so long.

Pinatid niya ang uhaw ng mga followers kamakailan dahil panahon na raw ng pagbabago.

Apparently, matagal ng insecure ang dalaga sa kanyang mga kurba.

Feeling niya tingin ng mga tao sa kanya, mataba.

Pwes, wala na siyang pakialam ngayon.

Aniya nga sa isang post, “I have always been the type who would choose not to post photos of myself in swimsuits but since I declared this year as the year for CHANGE, I thought that maybe I should change the way I view myself.

“Maybe, I should get rid of all my insecurities so I can live more.

“I want to forget about how I hated myself for being ”fat” in other people’s eyes and just remember the things that I love about my body. It’s the only body that I am blessed with and I am thankful for my health because I get to do the things that make me happy.

“I hope that this post could inspire other women to love themselves more, flaws and all. Let’s all work hard to better ourselves for us and not just so others could accept us.”

Go, Bea! (DELIA CUARESMA)

