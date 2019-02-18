Big J steers Ginebra Legends past Purefoods

by Jonas Terrado

Coach Robert Jaworski and the legends of Ginebra San Miguel not only brought back memories of yesteryears but also gave their fans a double treat by beating Purefoods, 97-89, to cap off the Return of the Rivals at the jampacked Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Jayjay Heltebrand, the only player from the post-Jaworski era to suit up in the legends game, produced a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to help Ginebra fashion out a victory.

Members of the 1997 Commissioner’s Cup title team also delivered with Vince Hizon producing 19 points and nine rebounds, Marlou Aquino posting 15 points and eight rebounds, Noli Locsin 14 points and nine rebounds and Bal David 12 points.

Ginebra also frustrated a Purefoods side which only got six points each from Alvin Patrimonio and old buddy Jerry Codinera.

Roger Yap topscored for the losing squad with 27 points.

Jaworski was visibly active in calling the shots for Ginebra 20 years after his final PBA season in 1998.

Memories were relived as Jaworski steered a Ginebra team that combined with select players from the 80s to a memorable victory.

Adding nostalgia to the game was the presence of Vince St. Price, who returned to his old role as coliseum barker.

All participants went back in time trying to replicate the signature moves that made them famous in the past.

