D-League doubleheader set today at Paco Arena

Games Monday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – UST vs Batangas-EAC

4 p.m. – SMDC-NU vs Chadao-FEU

Four more teams seek to start their campaigns on a high note when the PBA D-League holds its first-ever playdate at the new Paco Arena in Manila.



University of Santo Tomas battles Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College in an Aspirants Group contest set at 2 p.m. before SMDC-National University meets Chadao-Far Eastern University in the Foundation Group at 4 p.m.

The winners join Cignal-Ateneo and Valencia City-San Sebastian in the early lead in their respective groups.

Cignal clobbered last year’s Foundation Cup champion Go for Gold-St. Benilde and Valencia City downed Marinerong Pilipino in overtime during the season opener held last Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Marvin Lee, Renzo Subido and Soulemaine Chabi-yo are expected to lead the charge for the Aldin Ayo-mentored UST agaijnst the Batangas side powered by guard Cedrick de Joya.

Brothers Shaun and Dave Ildefonso make their debuts for SMDC in the PBA’s developmental tourney against Chadao side led by FEU players and coached by Olsen Racela. (Jonas Terrado)

