Tri-Factor duathlon March 31

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The inaugural TRI-Factor Asian Series Run-Bike-Run 2019 duathlon event is expected to draw top athletes from here and abroad on March 31 in Clark, Pampanga.



The event will also serve as a qualifying race for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) co-presented by Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

It features courses of Standard Distance (10 Km run – 40 Km bike – 5 Km run), Sprint Distance (5 Km run – 20 Km bike – 2.5 Km run) and Super Sprint Distance (2.5 Km run – 10 Km bike – 2.5 Km run).

The run segments will be held at Clark parade grounds while the cycling will take place along Clark Speedway.

“We are happy for the strong reception we got from the local swim bike and run communities of athletes who signed up to participate in our inaugural event,” said One of a Kind Marketing COO and TRI-Factor Philippines country director Allan Majadillas.

“We are excited to welcome the alliance with TRI-Factor as we work together to grow and improve our exciting sports of triathlon and duathlon. This partnership will surely widen the base of our participants with the tremendous following of triathlon all over Asia,” TRAP president Tom Carrasco said.

For more information, visit www.trifactor.ph or FB account TRI-Factor Philippines.

Related

comments