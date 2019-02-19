AMA unveils Fil-Am star

Games Today (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – AMA Online Education vs McDavid

4 p.m. – CEU vs Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill

AMA Online Education and McDavid get their 2019 PBA D-League campaigns going when they face off today at Paco Arena in Manila.



Confidence is on a high for the Titans as coach Mark Herrera is parading a rejigged roster brimming with talent.

Top overall pick Joshua Munzon will be unveiled for AMA as the Fil-Am swingman will be joined by fellow rookies Kib Montalbo of La Salle and Troy Rike of NU.

Still in the Titans camp is hardworking forward Andre Paras as they aim to gain an early leadership in the Aspirants Group at 2 p.m.

But it’s not gonna be a walk in the park, especially with McDavid coach Allen Ricardo trotting out a veteran-laden crew in this maiden foray in the developmental ranks.

Ogie Menor makes his PBA D-League return for the boys in red-and-white, as he teams up with ex-pros Jerick Canada, Jason Melano, and James Martinez.

In the 4 p.m. game, Centro Escolar University and Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill renew their rivalry in this Foundation Group clash.

Rich Guinitaran, Pierce Chan, and Keanu Caballero banner the Derrick Pumaren-mentored Scorpions, as they will also be backstopped by Senegalese big man Maodo Malick Diouf.

UCBL champion Diliman-Gerry’s Grill, on the other hand, will have former San Beda studs Jeramer Cabanag and Junjun Bonsubre reinforcing the Blue Dragons with coach Rensy Bajar calling the shots.

