Golfers can wear shorts in practice

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MIAMI (AFP) – Players will be allowed to wear shorts in PGA Tour practice and pro-am rounds under a change in player appearance guidelines unveiled Monday.



The change, effective immediately, applies only to tournaments on six tours operated under the PGA Tour umbrella.

Long pants will remain required attire for all official competition rounds.

This week’s World Golf Championships Mexico Championship and the US PGA Puerto Rico Open will be the first tournaments offering golfers the apparel option.

Related

comments