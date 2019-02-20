Miss U Catriona Gray back in PH

For the first time after she won Miss Universe in Bangkok, Thailand in December 2018, an emotional Catriona Gray celebrated her victory with the Filipinos as she bared her goals and dreams beyond pageants.

“This is really my first opportunity to celebrate winning Miss Universe with my whole country and the people that I love. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat! It brings me so much pride and honor to be able to bring so much joy to my country the Philippines. So standing here in front of you gives me the utmost pride,” said Gray during her first press conference in the Philippines held at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday afternoon.

Gray was accompanied by Stella Marquez Araneta, chairperson of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., on stage during the press meet for her first official visit to the Philippines.

Last December, Gray was in the Philippines to spend the holidays with her parents and loved ones.

Mrs. Araneta said: “We are very happy because we have somebody to represent Miss Universe like you. You are the most beautiful beauty queen that we have now. I hope the best for you and you deserve it.”

Gray said that she doesn’t know if she’s ready for the “craziness” of her activities in Manila until Sunday.

“I don’t know if I am ready guys. When I was getting ready for coronation night, I made sure my make-up was extra-water proof because I really felt that if I were to be announced as Miss Universe, I would cry. But it never happened,” the Filipino-Australian beauty queen said.

She added: “So I think my crying moment will be during my homecoming parade. When I look back at my most emotional moments as a beauty queen, I have been surrounded by people. Their passion about our beauty queens really makes me cry. I feel like a simple girl but here I am bringing joy to people’s lives.”

The Bicolana beauty queen will kick-off her homecoming parade in Pasay-Manila-Makati today at 2 p.m. The second homecoming parade will be held at the Araneta Center in Cubao on Saturday at 4 p.m. A special show in honor of Gray will cap her visit to Manila at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on Sunday.

Tomorrow, Gray will pay PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan a courtesy visit at his offices in Makati City, a tradition that has been carried on since 2014, when PLDT Home and Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. first forged their fruitful partnership in support of outstanding and inspiring women who make an impact in the international stage like the Miss Universe pageant.

Andrew L. Santos, PLDT First Vice President and Head, Consumer Marketing, said: “PLDT supports world-class Filipino talents and we take pride in the achievements of outstanding Filipinas like Miss Universe Catriona Gray. Together with Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., we continue to support them in their mission to bring pride to the country and help uplift the lives of Filipinos through service and nation-building.” (Robert Requintina)

