Few honest & good men

ROUGHLY three years in office, President Rodrigo Duterte continues to fulfill his campaign promise to rid government of graft and corruption. This was one of several clearly stated objectives of then Mayor Digong, aspiring for the highest office of the land. Part of his platform of government was to also halt drugs, criminality etc.

If memory serves, there have been seven members of the Executive Branch that have been provided their “walking papers”, booted out of office with the president’s fiat versus corruption. How many times has the “mayor” warned officials to steer away from even “a whiff of corruption”. This is what I call, the “Durian test”, named after the Davao fruit delicacy. One can hide past/present malfeasance, but the odor will eventually reveal itself, despite absence of sight or light. Notably some of the official family ejected were classmates, fraternity mates, avid campaigners etc. But the saying goes, “The buck stops with the president”. They have been “Mirandized”, meaning duly advised and publicly read the standards of honesty and decency required by this administration. In a speech during the launching of a Malabon City Hospital two weeks ago, ‘Digong’ revealed the upcoming resignation of another official. This time not a “firing”, in order to save face for said public servant’s family, whose children are professionals e.g. lawyer.

Here is the great dilemma of this government. How to scout and discover good men with spotless reputations, so they may be convinced and appointed to help in the earnest drive of the Palace against the sticky web of bribery, commissions, stealing etc. in government. There is facility in finding individuals endowed with intelligence, ability, and the inclination for “public service”. Tracking down and locating one with talent combined with sterling integrity, that is the question! The public can only commiserate with the burden of this presidency appointing people in other positions based on paper recommendations and a curriculum vitae. The upcoming elections is one avenue the president is gearing for. Urging those who voted him into office, to choose candidates who are honest and qualified, for a total government/house cleaning.

