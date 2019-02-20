Foreign drug cartels risk decapitation – Duterte

Foreign drug cartels should “lay off” the Philippines or else risk getting decapitated, President Duterte warned last Tuesday amid his relentless crackdown on the narcotics trade.

The President issued the kill threat after admitting the country was getting a “double whammy” from two international drug syndicates, the Sinaloa Cartel of Mexico and the Chinese Triad.

Duterte noted that such drug menace has even prompted Sri Lanka Prime Minister Maithripala Sirisena to emulate his anti-drug campaign by “killing the bastards.”

“You push me to – to box me on a wall then I will say to you, you can do it, but remember I am there waiting – especially the Sinaloa guys – especially the Chinese connection in the triangle – Triad. I will wait for you. And if I find the time, if I’m not busy, I will also decapitate you,” the President said in his speech in Davao City.

“Remember, my fellow brothers and sister in this planet of whatever race, religion, and creed, nobody but nobody has a monopoly of evil in this universe. If you can do it, I can do it. If I can make it worse than yours, I can do it,” he said.

“So lay off the Philippines. Stop your business or you die. Simple as that. No human rights, I don’t give a sh*t,” the tough-talking leader added.

The President said the country was “buffeted on both sides” given the presence of the two foreign cartels engaged in drug trafficking.

“We get a double whammy. The Sinaloa Cartel of Mexico is expanding and the greed for money, easy money, dirty money increases their appetite everyday,” he said.

“On the western side, we have the Golden Triangle, also a well-known drug cartel in Asia and doing now business in the East Asian countries, prompting even the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to say, ‘I will follow Duterte. I will kill the bastards,’” he said.

Duterte has welcomed the Sri Lanka leader’s decision to follow his campaign against the illegal drugs trade. “Good…that he has a good shining example,” he said.

Sirisena visited the country last January and lauded Duterte’s strategy in fighting the illegal drugs drug trade. He said Duterte’s war on drugs was an “example to the whole world and personally to me.”

“Drug menace is rampant in my country and I feel that we should follow your footsteps to control this hazard,” Sirisena said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

