Palace backs release of narcolist ahead of 2019 polls

Malacañang is supporting the suggestion of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to release the list of narcopoliticians ahead of the 2019 midterm polls in May to allow the electorate to make an informed decision when they cast their vote.

In an interview with Palace reporters, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that President Duterte has no reason to oppose the idea since he, himself, released a narco-list before.

“As far as the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government is concerned, there is a need to provide information para magkaroon sila ng intelligent choice,” Panelo said.

“Di ba si Presidente noon naglabas na rin noon? So it goes without saying, kung si Presidente mismo naglabas,” he added.

Panelo said that the list that will be released should be vetted carefully in order to not have put innocent candidates at a disadvantage. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

