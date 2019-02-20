Putting spittle in his eyes

WHEN Jesus and his dis­ciples arrived at Bethsaida, people brought to him a blind man and begged Jesus to touch him. He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village. Putting spit­tle on his eyes he laid his hands on the man and asked, “Do you see anything?” Looking up the man replied, “I see people looking like trees and walking.” Then he laid hands on the man’s eyes a second time and he saw clearly; his sight was restored and he could see ev­erything distinctly. Then he sent him home and said, “Do not even go into the village.”

Gospel • Mk 8:22-26

The way Jesus cures the blind man from Bethsaida seems crude or quack. We prefer a more “hygienic” portrayal, one that is quick or instantaneous. The healing, however, makes us see a different angle to Jesus’ power. What is central here is Jesus’ compassion and concern for the blind man, and Jesus “works hard” to restore the man’s sight. At the same time, one can also feel the blind man’s patience, docility, and faith.

God can work in various ways, achieving the divine purpose using straight or crooked lines. As John says of the Spirit, it blows where it wills (cf Jn 3:8). We wonder why God has chosen the “hard way” of saving us by coming down and becoming human, having to suffer and die. God could have simply willed to save us, and God’s almighty power would have made it happen. Indeed, God’s ways are not our ways. SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2019,” ST. PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 632-895-9701; Fax 632-895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

