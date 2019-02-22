Canlubang favored in PAL Interclub

In a very rare instance, this year’s staging of the prestigious Philippine Airlines Interclub championships will be played over four courses in the Queen City in the South starting with Senior play on Feb. 27.



Canlubang will be shooting for yet another title in the 55-and-over division by bringing back the multi-titled Tommy Manotoc, and the Sugar Barons will be contending with perennial rival Luisita in two layouts that are very similar in character.

Alta Vista and Club Filipino in Danao will be the site of Senior action, with both courses carved out of mountains where precision off the tees and accurate approaches will be the premium.

The Barons won coming from behind in Bacolod last year even with Manotoc not in the team for the second straight year because of family commitments in the United States.

Manila Southwoods will be shooting to equal an Interclub record fifth Championship Division title in Men’s play starting Mar. 6.

Cebu Country Club, that exclusive layout in the heart of the city, and Mactan, an air force layout very near the city’s modern international airport, will be the host clubs for the centerpiece division.

The CCC and Mactan are traditional courses, with CCC again to determine the champion owing to its difficulty.

This year’s Interclub is sponsored by Asian Air Safari and Radio Mindanao Network. Also extending support are ABS-CBN Global Ltd. (The Filipino Channel), Rolls Royce, Primax Broadcasting Network, UM Broadcasting Network (Mindanao), Fox Sports, GECAS, Boeing, Lufthansa Technik AG and Manila Standard. Official hotel is Quest Hotel Conference Center Cebu.

