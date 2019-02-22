GSW, Lakers outlast rivals

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 36 points, hitting 10 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors survived a hectic finish to beat the Sacramento Kings 125-123 on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant added 28 points, nine rebounds and tied his career-high with seven blocks. DeMarcus Cousins had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first game against his former team since signing with the Warriors this past offseason.

The Warriors led most of the fourth quarter behind Curry’s 11 points. The two-time MVP shot 12 of 23 overall and was 10 of 16 beyond the arc.

Golden State still had to hold on to avoid back-to-back losses.

Golden State won all four games against Sacramento this season.

LAKERS 111, ROCKETS 106

In Los Angeles, LeBron James scored 29 points, Brandon Ingram added 27 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 19-point deficit midway through the third quarter to defeat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Thursday night.

The Lakers trailed most of the game and were down 95-88 with 7:49 remaining when they went on a 17-4 run over a six-minute span. James, who scored eight points during the run, gave Los Angeles a 99-97 lead with 4:15 remaining. They would lead by as many as eight in the final minute.

It is Los Angeles’ sixth comeback victory this season when trailing by 15 or more at any point.

James Harden led Houston with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists before fouling out with 1:24 remaining.

Chris Paul added 23 points before also fouling out.

BUCKS 98, CELTICS 97

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks shook off any All-Star break hangover in a hurry.

Antetokounmpo scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the NBA-leading Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 98-97 on Thursday night.

On the second-to-last position, Marcus Smart forced a jump ball with Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo tipped the jump to Brook Lopez, who deflected it toward the basket, but missed as the shot clock expired.

