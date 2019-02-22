PSL: Cignal too strong for PLDT tossers

Import Erica Wilson and local star Mylene Paat delivered the goods as Cignal swept PLDT Home Fibr, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19, to earn its first win in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at the FilOil Flying V Centre.



Wilson shone bright, finishing with 21 points off 15 kills, five service aces and a block for the HD Spikers, who bounced back from a sluggish start in this prestigious women’s club tournament that has ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

Paat, a national team mainstay, chipped in 12 spikes, five blocks and a pair of aces for 19 points while Rachel Anne Daquis and Anastasia Artemeva delivered nine and five points, respectively.

“We adjusted Ana‘s position. At first she was hesitant, but she was very professional and did her best and followed my instructions,” said Cignal coach Edgar Barroga.

