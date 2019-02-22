The circus is back!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE elections have always been pejoratively compared to circuses. With the pomp and glamor that candi­dates bring with them when they file their cer­tificates of candidacy, it is hardly expected they would turn their festive celebration into violent bitter confrontations and vicious mudslinging just weeks later.

More alarming yet is the way observers, view elec­toral exercises, especially in social media. Millenni­als who comprise a third of the registered voters, view serious issues as inconsequential ones and joke about them in text messages, often inject­ing hatred, distortion, and misinformation which become unconscious tools in misleading others from the true essence of a democratic exercise.

It does not take a col­lege dude to realize that Philippine elections are rashly being pushed to the cliff. Instead of sup­porting and choosing people who possess the competence, commit­ments, brilliance, and leadership to bring us out of the abyss, we are fed with familiar faces whose claims to fame include their links to issues that deviate from the norms of ethics and morality.

What is more appalling is how many of the can­didates are heralded as saviors and performers despite public knowledge that they have participat­ed in violations that have downgraded or watered down the value of our elections. Some are not just labeled plunderers but have also used revolt­ing arguments to justify their dynastic alliances.

The circus is back but in disarray. Politicians have become more cre­ative in using tools that deceive the electorate; some have become more arrogant and even blas­pheme the Constitution. Save for a few who are running for really noble causes, the electoral cir­cus may likely degenerate into distortion of issues, divisiveness, violence, and prostitution of our democracy.

The last Congress we had that hosted brilliant legislative minds was over 30 years ago. Today, we dwell on colors as if being identified with hues makes candidates so spe­cial. We even frolic at the thought that political dynasties are sources of silver bullets that provide the panacea to all the socio-economic deficien­cies our country has been mired for so long.

Tragically, politicians have made ‘walang paki­alam’ as a new normal in circumventing electoral laws. Not only is this easy to do given the dilly-dallying of the Commis­sion on Elections; public insolence towards the electoral processes also creates stumbling blocks in choosing the kind of public servants we really need.

Related

comments