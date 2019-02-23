NU clobbers Caloocan bets

National University crushed University of Caloocan City, 134-65, to regain the solo lead in the 25-under division of the Milcu Sports Basketball presented by Got Skills Hard to Guard at the Trinity University of Asia gym in Quezon City.



Anthony Sistoza had 15 points and six rebounds to help the Bulldogs improve to 4-1 in the tournament sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The Bulldogs’ victory came after defeating the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 82-59, behind 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals from Daniel Chatman.

In other results, St. Jerome downed La Salle Greenhills, 66-43, in the 17-under division at Lourdes School in Mandaluyong, while San Sebastian clobbered Southridge, 96-47, in the 12-under.

St. Joseph scored a twin kills in two divisions by edging University of Santo Tomas, 83-81, in the 17-under and trouncing Lourdes School, 58-52, in the 13-under.

