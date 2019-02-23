Park favored in TCC Ladies

World No. 2 Sung Hyun Park brings her class act here in three weeks time as she top-bills the first $100,000 The Country Club Ladies Invitational on March 6-8 at the TCC course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.



A two-time Major champion and only the second player to win the Rookie and Player of the Year honors on the LPGA Tour in 2017, Park is expected to set the standard in the 54-hole championship which will also feature the leading players on the LPGA of Taiwan and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and top shotmakers in the region.

Meanwhile, for details and reservations for tickets to the TCC Ladies, also serving as the third leg of this year’s Taiwan LPGA and fifth stop of the LPGT 2018-19 season, contact Jocelyn Duque at 09157974751 or email lpgtinvitational@gmail.com.

The talented 26-year-old Park is going all-out to claim the world top ranking this year, her confidence boosted by her recent link-up with Solaire Resort & Casino, now her chief backer on the LPGA and other premier events all over the world in the next two years.

Park, whose contract with Solaire is said to be the richest in Korean women’s golf history, has started playing with Solaire in her cap in the ongoing Honda LPGA in Thailand. She’ll next vie in the Women’s World Championship in Singapore before headlining the inaugural The Country Club Ladies Invitational.

“I will head to the LPGA with a sense of responsibility to the solid support of my main sponsor. Now I now have the composure to take a step back and oversee my play and at the same time setting my goals and reaching for them one step at a time. By giving all my focus on every competition and winning them is my way of giving back to all my supporters who have supported, cheered and cared for me,” said Park during the contract signing which drew a jam-packed crowd in Korea last week.

