SBU twins grab solo lead in NCAA beach volley

Defending champion San Beda overpowered Arellano University, 21-13, 21-9, and seized the solo lead in the women’s division of the 94th NCAA beach volleyball tournament at the SM By The Bay in Pasay City.



Out to replicate their breakthrough crown a season ago, Maria Jeziela and Maria Nieza were clinical in disposing of Regine Anne Arocha and Nicole Ebuen, the Finals MVP and season MVP, respectively, in AU’s title reign in indoor volleyball.

It was the second straight win for the Viray twins after hurdling Letran, 21-18, 21-14, in the tournament organized by a group chaired by NCAA Management Committee member Jose Mari Lacson of San Beda.

The Virays were gunning for a third win in row aginst Lyceum of the Philippines University at press time.

LPU dropped its first outing at the hands of Deana Estanislao and Dana Persa of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in a heartbreaking 16-21, 22-2, 14-16 defeat.

Other results saw Emilio Aguinaldo College trouncing AU, 22-20, 21-9; College of St. Benilde blasting Mapua University, 21-13, 21-15 and Jose Rizal University turning back San Sebastian College, 21-16, 21-10.

Action resumes today with the start of the juniors’ division while the men’s side will unfurl tomorrow.

Women’s play will continue on Monday.

