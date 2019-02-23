UAAP: La Salle eyes share of lead

UE seeks first win versus NU tossers

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – NU vs UE (men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (men’s)

2 p.m. – NU vs UE (women’s)

4 p.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (women’s)

Defending champion La Salle tries to join University of the Philippines on top of the standing when it squares off with Adamson today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 4 p.m. with the Lady Spikers out a follow-up their 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 25-19 win over archrival Ateneo Lady Eagles last Sunday.

Despite losing key players Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili to graduation, La Salle remains formidable with the way they showed in their match against Ateneo.

But La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus still wants more from his stalwarts, knowing that other teams have also been improving.

Veteran Desiree Cheng will spearhead La Salle’s offense along with May Luna, while rookie Jolina Dela Cruz is expected to step up once again after a promising debut where she carried the fight in the crunch and finished with 11 points.

Setter Michelle Cobb will also fuel the Lady Spikers in providing variety of plays apart from making eight points against Ateneo.

In contrast, Adamson aims to regain lost bearings after bowing to University of Santo Tomas, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24, 26-24, 15-6, five days back.

The Lady Falcons needed to overcome a weak start and keep their composure in the crucial stretch to make it to the winning column.

Bernadette Flora, Chiara Permentilla and Christine Soyud will join forces for Adamson after merging for 39 points the last time.

Also out to recover from early defeats are National University (NU) and University of the East (UE) who will clash at 2 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs felt the absence of standouts Jaja Santiago, Aiko Urdas, Risa Sato and Jasmine Nabor after succumbing to Far Eastern University, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12, while UE dropped a close 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12 decision to the Lady Maroons.

