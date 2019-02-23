Yulo advances to final round

by KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Carlos Yulo qualified to the final round after finishing tied for third in the floor exercise Thursday in the 2019 World Cup Gymnastics at the Melbourne Arena in Australia.



Barely 5-foot tall, Yulo tallied 14.133 points – just within striking distance of frontrunner Ahmet Onder of Turkey (14.266) and Spain’s Rayderley Zapata (14.225) in the 26-man field.

He scored 6.200 in degree of difficulty and 8.033 in execution with 0.1 deductions.

He will compete in the final on Saturday where he guns for the gold with eight other qualifiers and three reserves.

Among the qualifiers are Hansol Kim of Korea, Hibiki Arayayashiki of Japan, Dominick Cunningham of Great Britain, Casimir Schmidt of Netherlands and Christopher Remkes of Australia. Reserves are Arthur Zanetti of Brazil, Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan and Alexander Shatilov of Israel.

The tournament is part of the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) Individual Apparatus World Cup Series.

