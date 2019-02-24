Adamson downs La Salle spikers

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UST vs UP (men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (men’s)

2 p.m. – UST vs UP (women’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (women’s)

Adamson got a big lift from skipper Paolo Pablico and George Labang Jr. to beat La Salle, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, yesterday for an early share of the lead in UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Pablico and Labang took turns in ripping the Green Spikers’ defense by combining for 31 attacks to steer the Falcons to their second straight victory.

Pablico and Labang finished with 17 points each as Adamson drew level with Far Eastern University.

Mark Alvarez also showed his offensive prowess by dropping 16 points while Carlo Jimenez made 39 excellent sets and seven digs.

Chris Dumago scored 18 points for La Salle, who absorbed its second consecutive defeat following an opening-game loss to Ateneo.

Meanwhile, defending champion National University (NU) regained its lost footing as it trounced University of the East (UE), 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.

