Duterte includes Alunan in Senate slate

President Duterte has included former Interior and Local Government Secretary Rafael “Raffy” Alunan III in his senatorial lineup in the upcoming May 2019 mid-term elections.

Alunan confirmed his inclusion during the campaign rally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan City, Laguna Saturday.

“Malaking karangalan to be part of the President’s team for May 2019,” Alunan, one of PDP-Laban’s guest candidates, said during the event.

Duterte, in his speech, said Alunan is “the brightest” Cabinet member under President Fidel V. Ramos.

“Wala ka nang makita pinaka-bright sa panahon ni Ramos. He was the brightest Cabinet member,” Duterte said.

“And he knows best what he’s doing because he was once upon a time the DILG Secretary. Secretary Alunan,” he added.

Alunan also served as Tourism Secretary under President Corazon C. Aquino.

Duterte further described as Alunan “a thinking guy.”

This is Alunan’s second attempt to run as senator after losing in the 2016 Senate race. He is now running under the Bagumbayan Party of Sen. Richard Gordon.

Aside from Alunan, other guest candidates being endorsed by Duterte are folk singer Freddie Aguilar, Taguig City Rep. Pia Cayetano, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, and reelectionist Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, and Cynthia Villar.

Duterte is endorsing five senate bets from PDP-Laban, former Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, former Presidential Political Adviser Francis Tolentino, PDP-Laban president and reelectionist Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Maguindanao Rep. Zajid Mangudadatu, and former Philippine National Police and Bureau of Corrections chief Roland “Bato” M. dela Rosa. (PNA and Argyll Geducos)

