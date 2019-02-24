Manotoc back for Canlubang Barons

Pushing 70 years old, Tommy Manotoc will return to action in the 33rd Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships set to kick off on Feb. 27 in Cebu City.



Manotoc, one of the most accomplished players in Interclub history, missed the last two staging of the annual event and feigned surprise he was called for duty again by Canlubang to spearhead its title-retention bid.

“I’m surprised they (Canlubang) called me,” said Manotoc who will replace veteran Dave Hernandez in the roster.

Manotoc spent most of the last two years in the United States and saw little action.

“Well, I played a lot of golf but not competitively. That’s why I made sure to play three rounds during the Fil-Am event in Baguio last December,” he said.

The last time the Interclub was played in Cebu, Manotoc was absent.

In fact, Manotoc played Alta Vista Golf and Country Club for the first time last Thursday.

“It’s a risk-and-reward course, shorter than the other one, but demanding,” said the mercurial sportsman.

Aside from Alta Vista, the seniors’ event will be played at the Club Filipino de Cebu.

Manotoc will be supported by the same team that regained the title last year in Bacolod.

Sixteen-time champion Luisita is fielding an almost intact lineup in its bid to foil the return of Manotoc.

Luisita has replaced Jingy Tuason with former pro Demmy Saclot.

Most of the more than 100 participating teams are expected to fly in Sunday for the three-day practice rounds.

The field is divided into five divisions, namely: Championship, Founders, Aviator, Sportswriters and Friendship.

