‘Racist’ Serena cartoon gets clearance

SYDNEY (AFP) – A controversial Australian newspaper cartoon of Serena Williams which was blasted as racist and sexist did not breach media standards, the country’s press watchdog ruled Monday.



Melbourne Herald-Sun illustrator Mark Knight’s caricature in September showed a butch and fat-lipped Williams throwing a temper tantrum at last year’s US Open after losing to Naomi Osaka.

It sparked widespread condemnation across the world, including from Harry Potter author JK Rowling and the Washington Post, which likened it to the era of racial segregation in the United States.

The Herald-Sun defiantly republished the cartoon on its front page in the wake of the criticism under the headline ”WELCOME TO PC WORLD”.

The Australian Press Council received complaints that Williams’ depiction ”may cause it to be an offensive and sexist representation of a woman and a prejudicial racial stereotype of African-American people generally”.

It said there was concern about her being shown with ”large lips, a broad flat nose, a wild afro-styled ponytail hairstyle different to that worn by Ms Williams during the match and positioned in an ape-like pose”.

But it accepted that the newspaper’s intent was simply to depict her behaviour as ”childish by showing her spitting a pacifier out while she jumps up and down”.

