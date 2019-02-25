Tacujan gets recognition from PSA

The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) will honor one of its own during the SMC-PSA Annual Awards Night on Tuesday at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.



Lito Tacujan, the highly-revered former sports editor and associate editor of the Philippine Star, is going to be given a special recognition in sports journalism by the country’s oldest media organization when it fetes the achievers of 2018 in a grand affair presented by MILO, the Philippine Sports Commission, and Cignal TV.

Tacujan was a former PSA president who retired from The STAR last year after serving as its sports editor for the past 32 years.

He is an ardent sportsman who has the passion for both baseball and golf, having spent his childhood years in his native of Canlubang, Laguna.

A graduate of journalism at the University of Santo Tomas, Tacujan began his sportswriting career at the Philippine News Agency, then wrote for The Times Journal, briefly worked at PM and the Manila Times, before becoming the pioneer sports editor of The STAR in 1986.

He will be in the company of 73 other awardees to recognized during the two-hour special ceremony also backed by the Philippine Basketball Association, Mighty Sports, SM Prime Holdings, Tapa King, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, and Chooks To Go.

Leading the 2018 PSA honor roll are co-Athlete of the Year winners Hidilyn Diaz, Margielyn Didal, Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go.

Special guest speaker will be Olympian Bea Lucero-Lhuillier, who incidentally, Mr Tacujan had the privilege of covering when she won a bronze medal when taekwondo was played as a demonstration sport during the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Also to be given out during the event are the President’s Award (NU Lady Bulldogs), Executive of the Year (Enrique Razon), NSA of the Year (NGAP), Lifetime Achievement Awards (Bong Coo and Paquito Rivas), Special and Major Awards, Citations, Fan Favorite ‘Manok Ng Bayan’ Award (Kai Sotto), MILO Male and Female Junior Athlete of the Year (Daniel Quizon and Alexandra Eala), and the Tony Siddayao Awards.

