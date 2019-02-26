F2, Cignal seek 3rd PSL wins

Games Today (FilOil Flying V Center)

2 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs United VC

4:15 p.m. – Foton vs PLDT

7 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs Cignal

Focus will be on F2 Logistics Cignal when they shoot for their third straight wins in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at the Filoil Flying V Centre.



The Cargo Movers are gunning for a share of the lead with idle Petron when they clash with the United VC tossers at 2 p.m. while the HD Spikers collide with struggling Generika-Ayala at 7 p.m. following the encounter between Foton and PLDT Home Fibr in the 4:30 p.m.

Former Most Valuable Player Lindsay Stalzer will finally suit up for F2 Logistics in the event sponsored by Asics, Mikasa, Mueller, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project.

Despite Stalzer’s absence, the Cargo Movers were off to a sizzling start as they posted back-to-back victories to occupy the second spot of the eight-team ranking behind bitter rival Petron.

Cignal, however, is at the third spot with a 2-1 win-loss card after posting impressive wins over PLDT and Sta. Lucia last week.

Cignal coach Edgar Barroga said their local players like Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat and setter Acy Masangkay are now starting to jell with their imports in American Erica Wilson and Azerbaijani Anastasia Artemeva.

In fact, in their 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23 triumph over the Lady Realtors, Wilson and Artemeva played well at the open spiker position while Paat moved to the opposite spot to give Barroga additional combination.

“That combination led us to a win over Sta. Lucia,” said Barroga, who opted to give Daquis limited minutes to preserve her for the tough grind ahead.

