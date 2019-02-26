NU, UE netters triumph

Former champion National University and three-peat seeking University of the East solidified their hold of 1-2 positions in the men’s standings after sweeping the weekend ties in the UAAP lawn tennis tournament at the Colegio de San Agustin courts in City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.



The Bulldogs, coming back from a one-year hiatus, overpowered Adamson, 5-0, on Saturday before returning the following day with a 3-2 squeaker over Ateneo to rose at 4-0.

Still solid as ever despite the departure of two-time MVP AJ Lim, the Red Warriors edged University of the Philippines, 3-2, and overpowered the Falcons, 5-0, to improve to 3-0.

Before drawing a bye last Sunday, University of Santo Tomas bested Ateneo, 3-2, to raise its record at 2-1 in third place.

The Fighting Maroons rebounded with a 4-1 conquest of De La Salle for an even 2-2 slate in fourth spot.

Women’s action saw last season’s runner-up Ateneo and De La Salle tied in first place with identical 2-1 cards.

The Lady Eagles bounced back from a 2-3 loss to De La Salle last Saturday with a 3-2 win over reigning titlist UST the following day.

