Saludar risks WBO 105-lb crown today

by Nick Giongco

Vic Saludar puts his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minim-flyweight title for the first time against Masataka Taniguchi of Japan today in Tokyo.



During Monday’s official weighin, Saludar, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist came in at 104.7 lbs; Taniguchi tipped in at 104.6.

The division limit is 105 lbs.

The scheduled 12-rounder will be held at the famed Korakuen Hall and this will be Saludar’s first fight since winning the championship with a decision over Ryuya Yamanaka last July in Kobe.

Saludar, who comes from a family of boxers, is one of five reigning Filipino world champions after Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire, Jerwin Ancajas and Donnie Nietes.

Handled by Kenneth Rontal of Cagayan de Oro, Saludar enters the ring with an 18-2-1 win-loss-draw record with ten KOs.

