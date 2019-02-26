  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Boxing » Saludar risks WBO 105-lb crown today

    Saludar risks WBO 105-lb crown today

    February 26, 2019 | Filed under: Boxing | Posted by:

    by Nick Giongco

    Vic Saludar puts his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minim-flyweight title for the first time against Masataka Taniguchi of Japan today in Tokyo.

    During Monday’s official weighin, Saludar, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist came in at 104.7 lbs; Taniguchi tipped in at 104.6.

    Champion Vic Saludar of the Philippines and Japanese challenger Masataka Taniguchi pose after their official weighin Monday in Tokyo. Saludar weighed in at 104.7 lbs while Taniguchi scaled in at 104.6. (Team Saludar photo)

    Champion Vic Saludar of the Philippines and Japanese challenger Masataka Taniguchi pose after their official weighin Monday in Tokyo. Saludar weighed in at 104.7 lbs while Taniguchi scaled in at 104.6. (Team Saludar photo)

    The division limit is 105 lbs.

    The scheduled 12-rounder will be held at the famed Korakuen Hall and this will be Saludar’s first fight since winning the championship with a decision over Ryuya Yamanaka last July in Kobe.

    Saludar, who comes from a family of boxers, is one of five reigning Filipino world champions after Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire, Jerwin Ancajas and Donnie Nietes.

    Handled by Kenneth Rontal of Cagayan de Oro, Saludar enters the ring with an 18-2-1 win-loss-draw record with ten KOs.

    comments