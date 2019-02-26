Tolentino lauds San Miguel for water cuts

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan senatorial bet Atty. Francis Tolentino commended San Miguel Corp. for reducing water use last year and its “Water for All” sustainability project.

Tolentino, who advocates water sustainability and the establishment of a separate Department of Water Resources Management, has been calling for homes and industries to use water wisely and prudently and protect water resources.

According to Tolentino, SMC has set the bar high not only in corporate social responsibility but also in environmental conservation.

“I read a study that by 2025, there will be widespread water crises. That’s only about six years from now. Water, like food, is essential to both human and non-human life. If we do not make good use of the water that we have left, there will be nothing left of us. The challenges of depleted and polluted water resources, and the global impacts of climate change, necessitate the establishment of a government agency that will concentrate efforts to mitigate the impacts of these challenges to the life and development of our communities,” said Tolentino.

If elected, Tolentino plans to prioritize the establishment of the Department of Water Resources Management to work hand in hand with other water utilities agencies such as the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and Local Water Utilities Administration.

The department shall take the lead in the proper management, protection, and conservation of water resources in the country and the funding of research and development as well as procurement of facilities and equipment for more advanced treatment and recycling of water.

