ABL: Alab takes on Macau

By Jonas Terrado

Game Today

(Macau, China)

7:30 p.m. – Macau vs Alab Pilipinas

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas goes for a fourth consecutive win when it takes on the Macau Black Bears in the ASEAN Basketball League at the University of Macau Sports Complex.

A win in the 7:30 p.m. match will put Alab at 17-3 while improving its chances of securing the top spot in the eight-team playoffs of the regional league.

Coach Jimmy Alapag’s squad seems to be facing nothing but themselves with the way Alab has dominated the competition since the season opener late last year.

Last Saturday, Alab overcame Thailand’s Mono Vampire, 78-69, in Nonthaburi behind 7-foot-4 PJ Ramos, who returned after serving a one-game suspension.

