Aguilar gets extra bonus

by Waylon Galvez

Gilas Pilipinas forward Japeth Aguilar doesn’t mind the long flight back home from Astana, Kazakhstan to Dubai, and Dubai to Manila because there is another mission for him to accomplish.



And to the delight of the crowd waiting for their families to arrive, the 6-foot-10 Aguilar – on his knees while holding their engagement ring – asked longtime girlfriend Cassandra Naidas: “Will you marry me”

Naidas giggled before giving Aguilar an embrace and a sweet kiss – signs that she’s accepting Aguilar’s proposal.

That left their friends who witnessed Aguilar’s movie-like proposal in sheer joy.

For the couple, it’s time to settle down having been dating for years already.

Aguilar played an important role for Gilas in the just-concluded FIBA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and Kazakhstan.

Aguilar posted 10 points and five rebounds in an 84-46 win against Qatar last Tuesday in Doha, and then had four points and three boards – plus a huge defensive effort on Alexandr Zhigulin – in a 93-75 victory opposite Kazakhstan last Sunday in Astana.

