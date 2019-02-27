Antique tanker wins 2 more golds

ILOILO CITY – Antique’s Guiliver Clive Clemente splashed his way to two gold medals in swimming to hike his total to three even as host Iloilo City made its presence felt with a massive gold haul on Day Two in the Visayas Leg of the 2019 Philippine National Youth Games-Batang Pinoy at the Iloilo Sports Complex here.



Clemente, 14, topped the boys’ 400m individual medley in five minutes and 18.92 seconds, rested for a bit and then ruled the 50m breaststroke 33.48 a few minutes later to add to his 200m IM gold the day before.

The 8th grader from Antique National School will gun for two more mints as he is scheduled to compete in the 100m and 200m breast today.

After a slow start, Iloilo went on a golden harvest as it raked in six golds in taekwondo, two in rapid chess and two in swimming.

Iloilo’s taekwondo triumphs were provided for in poomsae by Cyd Edryc Esmana (cadet male) and Elizabeth Marie Borres (cadet female) and in kyorugi by Kyle Chin (flyweight), Seth Hendrick Poquez (feather), Jake Christian Mamigo (light), and Bill Donton III (heavy).

Other taekwondo winners were Cebu City’s Xander Palacpac (junior male), Bacolod City’s Jamiehannah Agaloos (junior female) and Julio Miguel Zaata (fin), Mandaue City’s Rodito Sinugbojan (bantam), and Antique’s Jean Sebastian Durana (light middle) and Adrian James Juanitas (welter).

