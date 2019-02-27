Pasig rules 3×3 President’s Cup tourney

Pasig exacted revenge on Bataan by fashioning out a 21-18 victory to rule the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup at SM Megamall over the weekend.



Joshua Munzon’s two-pointer with 1:28 remaining sealed the deal for the Grindhouse Kings, who claimed the top purse of P100,000 while redeeming themselves after losing to the Risers in the finals of the first leg.

Munzon and fellow Fil-American Taylor Statham scored seven points apiece while ex-pro Dylan Ababou added six.

The Grindhouse Kings made it to the title game after outlasting the Vigan Baluarte Wolves, 20-19, while the Risers downed the San Juan Knights, 21-15.

A basket by Santi Santillan gave Bataan a 15-14 lead after trailing 12-6 but the Risers couldn’t sustain their momentum and fell short of winning a second straight leg in the tournament. (Jonas Terrado)

