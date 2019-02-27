PBA DL: Skippers win

- Home
Marinerong Pilipino knocked down crucial shots in the final six minutes to hold off SMDC-National University, 86-71, for its first win in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Ex-pro Raphy Reyes, Santi Santillan and Anton Asistio combined for three triples during a 17-3 run to help the Skippers repel the Bulldogs’ comeback attempt and barge into the win column.
Santillan led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds as Marinerong Pilipino bounced back from a 110-104 overtime loss to the City of Valencia-San Sebastian Stags last Feb. 14 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
Asistio scored 14 points and Reyes, who last saw action for Blackwater in the 2016 PBA season, chipped in nine points.
John Galinto produced 17 points, Shaun Ildefonso scored 16 points and brother Dave Ildefonso added 13 points and eight rebounds but the Bulldogs absorbed their second straight loss in the Aspirants Group.
