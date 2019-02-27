Whoever is not against us

JOHN said to Jesus, “Teacher, we saw someone driving out demons in your name, and we tried to prevent him because he does not follow us.” Jesus replied, “Do not pre­vent him. There is no one who per­forms a mighty deed in my name who can at the same time speak ill of me. For whoever is not against us is for us.”

Gospel: Mk 9:38-40

We Catholics sometimes think we are the only ones concerned about peace, justice, and Kingdom values. We forget that there are many other Christians and non-Christians who share our pursuit of these goals. Once, while living in a non-Catholic-owned dormitory, I realized and was amazed at how the pastor and members of that non-Catholic Church were so passionate about social justice and equality among people.

In the Gospel, Jesus reminds us that there are many others sharing in his mission without literally following him. If a person performs wonders in Jesus’ name, then the person shares in the work and should not be forbidden. God’s vineyard is open to everyone who is willing to work in it.

Do we realize how many other people – Christians and non-Christians – are sharing our pursuit for peace, just ice, and harmony? Are we open and willing to work with them?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2019,” ST. PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 632-895-9701; Fax 632-895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

