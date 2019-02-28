DoH backs gov’t anti-drug war

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Health yesterday reiterated its support to the government’s fight against illegal drugs after a medical officer of the DoH was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Mandaluyong City.

“We reiterate our full support for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s fight against illegal drug operation and its use,” said the Health department in a statement.

Dr. Vanjoe de Guzman, an employee of the DoH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development, and five others were nabbed by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a drug sting in a condominium the other day.

“Dr. De Guzman is a regular DoH employee from February 2015, however, he has been on AWOL (Absence Without Leave) status since Nov. 26, 2018,” the Health department stated.

“Despite written directives to report immediately to the office, Dr. De Guzman has failed to comply. This has prompted for DoH-MMCHD to issue an Order of Separation and commence disciplinary proceedings, in consultation with the Civil Service Commission, for his eventual dismissal from the service,” it added.

The Health department noted that all DoH-MMCHD employees are subjected to Annual Mandatory Random Drug Testing. (Analou de Vera)

Related

comments