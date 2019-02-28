La Salle posts 3rd win

by Kristel Satumbaga

La Salle survived the spirited challenge of National University (NU), 25-10, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, and stayed undefeated in three games yesterday in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



After dropping the second set, the Lady Spikers rediscovered their championship experience in the crunch to outlast the Lady Bulldogs in an explosive third frame showdown.

May Luna and Tin Ogunsanya struck hardest for the Lady Spikers this time with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Lourdes Clemente provided the telling blows the turned the game around.

A transferee from University of Perpetual Help, Clemente came off the bench in the third with crucial plays including an ace that gave La Salle the set-point advantage, 24-23.

NU fought back with Princess Robles in front of its assault, but an attack error from Ivy Lacsina and an off-the-block spike from Luna gave the set win for La Salle.

