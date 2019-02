PBA: Phoenix escapes NorthPort

by Jonas Terrado

Phoenix Pulse edged NorthPort, 98-96, in a PBA Philippine Cup game marred by a disputed call during the crucial stage of the contest held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Jason Perkins’ two free throws with 7.2 seconds left enabled Phoenix to notch its sixth victory in seven games in the season-opening conference, bouncing back from a 98-94 overtime loss to Rain or Shine last Feb. 10.

But those who witnessed the close affair were left pondering on a questionable offensive foul called on Sean Anthony after knocking down a three-pointer that would have given NorthPort a 99-96 lead with 47 ticks left.

Anthony appeared to have converted a potential four-point play off Justin Chua but referees decided to call an offensive on the NorthPort forward while also nullifying the three-point basket, leaving coach Pido Jarencio and the rest of the team fuming.

Phoenix’s Matthew Wright was called for an offensive foul on the next play before NorthPort failed to convert on a chance to take the lead, setting up Perkins’ go-ahead charities.

Rookie Robert Bolick missed a three at the buzzer, sending NorthPort to 2-4 in a game that saw the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle because of a one-game suspension.

Pringle, who was also fined P75,000, served the ban for hitting Jay-R Reyes during a tune-up game between NorthPort and Columbian last week at Greenmeadows.

