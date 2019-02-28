Petron, F2 eye wins No. 4

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Petron

4:15 p.m. – Foton vs F2 Logistics

7 p.m. – Cignal vs United VC

Sustaining their hot streak will be the order of battle when Petron, F2 Logistic and Cignal go up against their respective rivals in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix today at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Reigning champion Blaze Spikers collide with the Sta. Lucia Realtors at 2 p.m. while powerhouse Cargo Movers take on the Foton Tornadoes in the 4:15 p.m. second match of the event that has ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

Also seeing action in the club tourney sponsored by Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project are the HD Spikers, who will stake their three-game winning run against dangerous United VC in the night cap at 7 p.m.

After recruiting two of the best imports the league ever saw in Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell while bringing back the core of Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, Aiza Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan, Petron won its first three games.

But the Blaze Spikers’ bitter nemesis in the Cargo Movers refused to be outdone as they also plucked their third straight conquest, thanks to the arrival of former Most Valuable Player and three-time Grand Prix champion Lindsay Stalzer.

With Stalzer on board, F2 Logistics is now a complete team, leading to a 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 win over United VC in last Tuesday.

Stalzer, who just had two practice sessions with the Cargo Movers after arriving late Sunday, erupted for 25 kills and five blocks to finish with 30 points while Becky Perry chipped in 16 markers for the Cargo Movers, who are tipped to challenge the Blaze Spikers in another fierce title duel.

“We need a leader on the court, especially the imports. We look up to them because the Grand Prix is a battle of imports,” said F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus.

Cignal, however, should never be counted out.

The HD Spikers dropped their opening-day assignment to the Cargo Movers, but they were unstoppable since then, racking up three straight wins over PLDT Home Fibr, Sta. Lucia and Generika-Ayala to emerge just a spot behind Petron and F2 Logistics in the team standings.

Head coach Edgar Barroga said their winning run should be attributed to a small adjustment he made following their setback to the Cargo Movers.

“I made some adjustments and new rotations to match the firepower of the imports of the opposing team,” said Barroga, who moved Azerbaijani Anastasiya Artemeva to the open spiker spot while national team member Mylene Paat takes the cudgels at the opposite.

