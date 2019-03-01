Beauty with a heart

“LET’S make believe that all of a sudden, you have a million dollars, what’s the first thing you would buy and why would you buy it?”

This was the question posed to Margarita “Margie” Moran when she competed at the Miss Universe pageant back in 1973.

Her answer?

“A house and lot because it’s the most expensive thing and I can’t afford it. If I had a million bucks, I’ll buy a house and lot and live by myself and other people of course.”

Moran bagged the crown and became the Philippines’ second Miss Universe titleholder.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was asked the same question during her homecoming concert here.

She said, “A million dollars? I would go to Young Focus and I would tell them where they would want their new center to be because it’s really what they need. They have so many passionate teachers who want to teach, they have so many children who want to have access to education but they don’t have the space.”

Gray added, “I don’t need a million dollars. I am happy with where I am. If you can bring change to someone, it’s more fulfilling than bragging, ‘Yes, I have a lot of money.’ I just changed my own life. If you are able to share it with other people, mas fulfilling ‘yon.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

