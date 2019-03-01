MPBL: Kuyas win

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

The Bulacan Kuyas whipped up a second-half storm and downed the Marikina Shoemasters, 79-72, Wednesday to remain inside the top 5 of the North Division of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Bulacan Capitol gym.



Down 39-34 at the half, the Mighty Sports-backed Kuyas outscored the Shoemasters, 21-15, to grab the third-quarter upperhand, 55-54, and held on to that momentum for the win.

It was the Kuyas’ 14th victory in 11 games, keeping their hold of fifth place behind fourth-running Manila Stars.

Jason Melano paced Bulacan with 17 points, while Jovit Dela Cruz and Ogie Menor added 14 points each. Jay-R Taganas controlled the paint by hauling 20 rebounds apart from scoring nine points.

Related

comments