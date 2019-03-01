Novis, Saldivar favored

Ma. Angelica Novis and Reyman Saldivar Jr. shoot for two titles each as they lead the chase for top honors in the PPS-PEPP Digos City national age-group tennis tournament which reels off today at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur.



Novis hopes to live up to her top seeding in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under singles with the Malita, Davao bet upbeat but wary of her chances against the likes of Coleen Carvajal, Juliana Carvajal, Mae Torrecareon and Zkyla Cervantes in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Saldivar, on the other hand, also faces an uphill battle in the boys’ 14- and 16-U sides with the rising Kabacan, North Cotabato star going up against Charles Jumawan, Yassan Al Anazi and Ben Flores along with Kurt Haro and Herald Aton in the five-day event serving as the penultimate stop of the six-leg Mindanao swing of the circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala.

“While we expect the local bets to shine, we also see a number of players from other towns and cities to emerge from this tournament as we continue to help discover future stars, especially from the countryside,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

