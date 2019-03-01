PBA: Phoenix tests Alaska

By Jonas Terrado

Games Friday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. – Columbian vs Blackwater

7 p.m. – Alaska vs Phoenix Pulse

Phoenix Pulse goes for a share of the lead as it braces for a tough challenge from streaking Alaska in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coach Louie Alas is hoping that the Fuel Masters will have enough energy to combat the tough Aces side in the 7 p.m. match two days after escaping with a 98-96 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier.

The Fuel Masters climbed to 6-1 but not after a questionable offensive foul called on the Batang Pier’s Sean Anthony with the game tied at 96-all with 47.8 seconds remaining.

Jason Perkins eventually gave Phoenix the victory with two free throws in the dying seconds.

The league’s technical group later admitted that referee Noy Guevarra made a mistake in calling an offensive foul on Anthony, adding that the erring official will be handed an appropriate sanction.

“It was an unfortunate mistake by the referee in calling the offensive foul and we regret the wrong call made,” the PBA said in a statement.

Another win puts Phoenix in a tie for first with Rain or Shine, which sits atop the standings with a 7-1 card.

But the Fuel Masters expect the Aces to come out with the desire to come away with their third straight triumph after starting the conference with a loss.

Alaska coach Alex Compton is so determined to beat Phoenix that has in the first row watching the Fuel Masters’ game against the Batang Pier.

Meanwhile, Columbian shoots for a second straight win when it takes on struggling Blackwater in the first game at 4:30 p.m.

The Dyip are coming off an 86-85 win over the Meralco Bolts that ended a three-game skid.

Columbian, which drew a career-high 30 points from Rashawn McCarthy, is ranked eighth at 3-4, needing to come out with a win to stay inside the quarterfinal race.

Blackwater is in desperate mode after starting the conference by losing six of seven matches.

