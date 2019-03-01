PSL: Petron too strong for Sta. Lucia

Games Tomorrow (Malolos Sports Convention Center)

2 p.m. – Foton vs Cignal

4p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs PLDT

6p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs United VC

Reigning champion Petron displayed its might and demolished Sta. Lucia, 25-8, 25-8, 25-18, in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



Imports Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell continued to deliver the goods for the Blaze Spikers, who routed the Lady Realtors in just 61 minutes of play in the club tournament broadcasted by ESPN5 and 5Plus.

Niemer poured 24 points off 17 kills, five aces and two blocks to go with 11 digs while Bell chipped in 14 kills for 17 points for Petron, which remains unbeaten in four outings in the league that also has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

Setter Rhea Dimaculangan also shone with 27 excellent sets on top of three markers as well as libero Denden Lazaro, who protected the floor with 11 digs and six excellent receptions.

Petron head coach Shaq Delos Santos expressed elation over the impressive win, but quick to temper any expectations, especially with other teams trying to figure out how to beat them.

“We’ve been seeing the improvement of the team but we can never be contented on what we have right now,” Delos Santos said.

“We have to maintain this kind of performance or even level it up for us to reach our goal.”

After limiting the Lady Realtors to just eight points both in the first two sets, the Blaze Spikers went down 3-7 in the third frame before getting their acts together to reclaim the lead with a 10-9 cushion

Petron pulled away with a 19-15 breather capped by Niemer’s hit, but Sta. Lucia kept itself within striking distance as it cut down the lead to two, 20-18.

